JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU announced its co-headliners for this year’s spring concert on Wednesday.

Jason Derulo and Rainbow Kitten Suprise will co-headline the 2023 Student Government Association’s spring concert, according to a release from the university.

“I am thrilled to have these incredible artists perform and am confident we can continue to bring huge artists to our campus and surrounding community,” said Mason Mosier, SGA president. “This administration promised to bring ETSU to its fullest potential. Here is further proof that ETSU’s best days are yet to come.”

The concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at the ETSU Ballad Health Atheltic Center. Opening the concert is Andi, an up-and-coming performer.

Derulo reportedly has over 20 billion streams, including his popular song, ‘Watcha Say,’ which is a five-time platinum single. According to the release, NPR reports that Rainbow Kitten Suprise’s style is “a mix of jam and indie and whatever else you can throw into the soup, very earnest, beautiful, political, living rock n’ roll.” The band has also received praise from Billboard and Time and has generated over one billion streams.

ETSU faculty, staff and students can get tickets in the Carrier Center located on the second floor of the D.P. Culp Center. Students can claim one free ticket with a valid ETSU ID and purchase up to three additional tickets for $10 each.

Tickets go on sale for students on Feb. 15 and March 1 for faculty and staff. Public ticket sales start March 15 at $30 per ticket and can only be purchased online.

For more information, click here.