Jason Aldean & Morgan Wallen to headline Country Thunder Bristol in 2022

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol Motor Speedway announced Thursday morning that fans can expect double the fun at Country Thunder Bristol next fall.

Jason Aldean and Morgan Wallen will headline the two-day event on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, a release from BMS states, giving fans the opportunity to experience performances from one of country music’s newest superstars alongside one of the biggest-selling artists in country music history.

After Wallen’s performance at BMS in October, he was quick to announce he would be returning in 2022.

“The fans in Bristol, and indeed, the entire Tri-Cities area have spoken,” said County Thunder Music Festivals CEO Troy Vollhoffer. “We have made so many wonderful new friends in this part of the world that we can’t wait to get back.

“The camping culture is huge in so many County Thunder markets, and I see it growing here now that we are a multi-day event. Add that to the history and electricity of Bristol Motor Speedway and you have one incredible event!”

Fans can expect another batch of hits from Aldean, as the second part of his duet with Carrie Underwood will be released in April 2022.

Other artists include HARDY, Lauren Alaina, Travis Tritt and Tracy Lawrence, Kameron Marlowe, MacKenzie Porter, Ian Munsick and more that have yet to be announced.

Tickets are available for purchase HERE.