January 2022 trial dates announced for Bristol, Va. officer charged with murder

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Virginia police officer charged with murder has been given trial dates in 2022.

According to the Bristol, Virginia Circuit Court Clerk, the trial dates of the Commonwealth of Virginia versus Johnathan Brown are set for January 19-21, 20200.

Brown was indicted by a grand jury on the charges of murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a murder, and malicious shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Brown’s charges stem from a shooting on March 30, which resulted in the death of Jonathen Kohler, 31 of Bristol, Tennessee.

The shooting occurred near a motel at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Gate City Highway.

Court records show that Brown’s attorney signed off on a $25,000 bond agreement after a warrant was issued for his arrest.