James H. Quillen VA Medical Center to hold public listening session May 10 to hear from veterans, communities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The James H. Quillen VA Medical Center will hear from veterans and the communities it serves on May 10.

According to a release from the VA medical center, the “virtual listening session with stakeholders” will be held from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

The session is open to the public.

The release states that veterans can give opinions and insight on the health care and services provided through the VA.

“It is important to hear from Veterans and other stakeholders in the communities VA serves and understand their vision for VA health care,” said Dean B. Borsos, medical center director. “VA’s goal is to collaborate closely with Veterans and other stakeholders to build the best VA health care system that meets the needs of Veterans today and for generations to come.”

To register for the listening session, click here.