JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The James H. Quillen VA Medical Center (JHQVAMC) has been awarded by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for providing patients with positive experiences.

Photo courtesy of James H. Quillen VA Medical Center

A release from the VA states the medical center was presented with the Excellence in Patient Experience Award on Wednesday. The award is given to VA medical facilities each year for “efforts to prioritize patient experience” as well as for performing well in several patient and employee surveys.

“I am immensely proud of the work our staff accomplished to enhance our provision of quality care to Veterans,” JHQVAMC Director Dean B. Borsos stated in the release. “Receiving this award illustrates our employees have embraced good patient experience practices by continuously focusing on the Veterans we serve. Veterans have a champion on their side when it comes to our stellar employees.”

Thirteen VA facilities were awarded as finalists. The JHQVAMC was chosen after receiving some of the top scores in various criteria and submitting a response on how the facility is working to improve patient and employee experiences.