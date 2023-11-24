JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Over 220 Thanksgiving meals were served to Veteran patients at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center on Thursday.

Employees with Nutrition and Food Services (NFS) cooked a traditional meal for all inpatients within the hospital, domiciliary and community living center, a release said.

“[Providing] patients a good meal who cannot otherwise be with family and friends is important,” NFS Associate Chief of Food Operations Brandy Goble said. “No Veteran wants to spend their holiday in the hospital, and we want to make patients’ stays the best possible by recognizing them with a special meal and ensuring they get to be part of a holiday celebration.”

Planning and preparation for the meal started before November, Goble said. NFS employees ordered all ingredients, including 14 tom turkeys.

“Our team members in NFS really do a wonderful job,” Medical Center Director Dean B. Borsos said. “They work very hard and enable our commitment to serving Veterans in meaningful and lasting ways. During this time of giving thanks, we are thankful for Veterans trusting us with their care, and we are thankful for all of our team’s incredible caring and compassionate efforts.”