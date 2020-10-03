James H. Quillen VA Medical Center hosting drive thru baby shower for veteran families

MOUNTAIN HOME, Tenn. (WJHL) — Veterans welcoming a new baby into the family are invited to a drive-thru baby shower on Saturday, Oct. 3 from noon until 3 p.m.

The event will take place at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center valet parking circle in front of building 160.

It will include gifts and resources, according to the press release, and flu shots will also be available for veterans in the white tent behind building 8.

The drive-thru event will offer additional resources for car seat safety education and assistance from the Johnson City Fire Department.

