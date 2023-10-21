JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Leaders and staff at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center celebrated 120 years of providing veterans healthcare on Saturday with a parade and words from special guests.

The hospital’s Director Dean Borsos told News Channel 11 that Saturday’s event aimed to both honor veterans and thank staff members that have helped care for them throughout time.

“That’s 120 years of caring, where we’ve had the privilege of being able to honor veterans–many heroic veterans–for what they’ve done,” he said. “At the same, thank our outstanding staff both today and over the years for everything they’ve done to improve the healthcare that our veterans are receiving.”

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL





Photo: WJHL

Many veterans, local politicians and leaders in the community gathered at the celebration to appreciate the services the VA has provided for over a century. After a ceremony where attendees prayed and heard guests speak, people lined the streets of Mountain Home to watch a parade that featured several JROTC groups from local high schools.

Borsos said the James H. Quillen VA campus has seen a lot of physical changes since opening in 1093, but its commitment to serving the needs of area veterans has always remained the same.