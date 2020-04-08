Jails, prisons taking measures, largely dodging COVID-19 bullet so far

Inmates in Sullivan County Jail in December. Since the COVID-19 outbreak the jail has reduced its population by close to 300 through court-approved releases of non-violent offenders.

WJHL – The COVID-19 crisis is driving major changes at Tennessee jails and prisons, where close quarters make a potential outbreak a frightening prospect.

“We’re working very hard to try and prevent an outbreak in our facilities” Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) Commissioner Tony Parker said in a video interview Wednesday. “Will it happen? We don’t know. It’s possible … All it takes is one case getting in there and some of these protocols not being followed, or just the fact that you have an accidental exposure somewhere.”

Two area jails have seen population decreases in the past month. The start of a pre-trial release program at the long-overcrowded Sullivan County Jail coincided with the outbreak and provided an additional blessing, that jail’s administrator said.

An overcrowded cell block in December at the Sullivan County jail, where the inmate population is down by about a third since late February.

“That’s given us an ability to segregate, which is really important in the event of any cases,” Lee Carswell said. He said when officials noticed the COVID-19 issue bubbling up in China and thought about their jail being so far over capacity, “we knew we had a huge problem.”

“We worked together, and we wanted to get the non-violent offenders out for sure,” Carswell said. All releases — some are pre-trial, some early releases because of medical conditions and some furloughs, meaning inmates will return — are subject to judicial approval.

“We started making a significant amount of releases around March 15,” Carswell said. “That’s given us the ability to open up two cells that were away from other units in case we need to isolate someone, whether they have the virus or we just think they might and are waiting to find out.”

At the state level, Parker said emergency and pandemic planning, plus early action, have contributed to minimal issues so far. One inmate — the state houses about 22,000 — who had been at a hospital and two contract employees have tested positive and been isolated.

TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker

But with outbreaks in other parts of the country Parker said TDOC and the jails statewide, with whom he communicates regularly, aren’t leaving anything to chance.

“This is definitely uncharted territory for most corrections agencies across the country,” Parker said in a video interview. “You could definitely call jails and prisons high-risk environments.”

Parker said Gov. Bill Lee got the TDOC, Department of Health and Department of Military together very early in the outbreak to plan. Visitation stopped in early March, employees began being screened and kept out if they showed any symptoms, and meal and recreation times were staggered more to decrease large groupings.

Prisoners and staff have also been issued masks, and the protocols continue evolving, Parker said.

“It’s very difficult to socially distance in a facility unless you place those facilities on total lockdown and that’s something we did not want to do,” Parker said. “We’re wanting to try to operate our facilities with some degree of normalcy.”

Parker said Tennessee’s prison accreditation requirements meant the facilities already had high health and sanitation standards. They are also used to dealing with viruses such as hepatitis and HIV.

“We were ahead of the curve, but make no mistake – just the fact that we’re dealing with a new virus and there is no vaccine for it changes the whole landscape of corrections.”

For example, meals could be delivered to cells using styrofoam, “but that has its own risk,” Parker said.

“Should we have multiple cases that develop in any one facility these protocols would change at that time and we would go to a much more restrictive environment to do our best to try to control the spread of the virus,” he added.

At this point, any movement of inmates in and out of facilities has been minimized. Prisons aren’t accepting transfers in of state inmates currently housed in local jails.

“It isn’t a best practice to move your population around,” Parker said. “That includes intakes from a jail to a state prison or from a state prison out to any other area.”

Screenings are constant among staff and inmates are generally complying with the ramped up cautionary measures.

With more than 220 inmates of the Cook County (Ill,) Jail testing positive, in addition to more than 100 staff, people realize it’s nothing to take lightly, Parker said.

“I don’t want to jinx myself but we are hopeful,” he said. “This is really an all hands on deck approach to try to protect these environments … across the state. The staff are doing a great job. The inmate population for the most part is doing a great job, because this is really a team effort.”

While it hasn’t occurred yet, the parole board is also looking at the potential for some early releases of non-violent offenders, on condition of rehabilitative programs being available in the community. Parker said any releases other than medical furloughs are the purview of judges and the board of probation and parole.

Health care worker, first responder, law enforcement all in one

Sullivan County’s Carswell and Roger Willett, his counterpart in Greene County, said staff essentially pull triple duty, especially in a situation like the current one. They’re essentially first responders, law enforcement officers and medical workers.

“We screen out of the back seat of their (sheriff’s officers’) car,” Willett said of newly arriving arrestees. “The CDC has put out their recommendations — we check their temperature and everything. We use a mask and gloves and they go straight to an isolation cell.”

A Sullivan County corrections officer.

Willett said his staff are watching medically vulnerable inmates closely but haven’t requested any furloughs. Meanwhile, judges are allowing a lot more arrestees to be summonsed back to court rather than sit in jail awaiting a hearing. That’s gotten Greene County’s inmate numbers down to about 315 from a norm of about 380.

‘The judges have been in constant contact with us to see if we have any inmates that we need to possibly look at getting out and have really worked hard to try to work with us,” Willett said.

Last week, two state inmates housed at Greene County were released to parole early, near the end of their sentences. Both were deemed medically vulnerable.

All of it requires a careful balance between protecting the public and safety inside the jails, Carswell said. “The majority of our pre-trial people are out on ankle monitors.”

Criminal justice reform that struck a balance between public safety, victim’s rights and the drawbacks of non-violent offenders languishing in jails had been much-discussed in recent years, Parker said. He believes the current crisis “has brought the issue back to the forefront.”

“I’ve heard some of that conversation not only in Tennessee but in other states,” he said. “I think it’s something that’s on people’s minds. I think you have to weigh public safety and protecting the rights of victims in that conversation.”

Meanwhile, Parker said he’s both working and hoping for a continued avoidance of any outbreak in the state’s jails or prisons.

“We’re getting people to understand their responsibility to, the best they can, do all those things that we have communicated as best practices and whart science tells us is the best way to reduce the risk of this virus,” he said.

Still, with 6,500 employees going in and out of facilities and no guarantee that asymptomatic transmission couldn’t occur, Parker’s also calling on a higher power.

“Nobody really has to do anything wrong for this virus to get into a population, but we’re doing everything we can to try to keep it out. I spend a lot of time in prayer, I don’t mind telling you.”