Jail records: Man wanted in connection to burglary of Angela Boswell’s parents’ house arrested

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man, wanted in connection to the burglary of Angela Boswell’s parents’ house, has been arrested.

According to online Sullivan County Jail records, Larry Fields, 37, was arrested July 11. He is charged with theft under $10,000 and aggravated burglary.

In March, Sullivan County deputies stated that Fields was wanted in connection to the burglary of a home at 396 West Valley Drive in Kingsport.

The address is listed as that of the parents of Angela Boswell, the grandmother of Evelyn Boswell.

Angela Boswell was also charged in the burglary.

At the time, authorities said two televisions, a shotgun, a pistol and various tools were taken from that home.

Angela Boswell has remained in the Sullivan County Jail since her arrest on the charges.