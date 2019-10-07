Jail officials confirm two cases of Hepatitis A at SWVA Regional Jail in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Officials at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority’s Abingdon Facility have confirmed two cases of Hepatitis A in inmates.

According to officials, an inmate with Hepatitis A was transferred to the jail from out of the state.

They said they were not aware the inmate had Hepatitis A, and it spread to the inmate’s cellmate.

Jail administrators told News Channel 11 the Virginia Department of Health was called as soon as they were aware of the disease. The jail was placed on lockdown until vaccinations began.

All inmates in the area of the jail surrounding the two confirmed cases have been vaccinated. Additional vaccinations are still currently underway.

The jail is no longer under lockdown.

No other inmates have tested positive for Hepatitis A or any other form of Hepatitis.