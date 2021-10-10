Jacob’s Cars for Kidneys: Local car enthusiasts raising funds for teen’s kidney transplant

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – Local car enthusiasts are banding together to host a benefit car show for a teen in need of a kidney transplant.

Car enthusiasts from all over the region can come out and see unique cars, compete in various car contests, win prizes and grab a bite to eat all while raising money for a good cause.

The event called ‘Jacob’s Cars for Kidneys’ aims to raise as much money as possible for 19-year-old Jacob Hill who has been undergoing dialysis since he was 13 years old.

Hill’s condition requires that he stay on dialysis nine hours a day however, receiving a kidney transplant would mean that he no has longer have to receive dialysis treatments.

The show, which is sponsored by Friendship Automotive, will be held at the old Friendship Ford dealership lot in Bristol, Tenn. located at 1860 Volunteer Parkway on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Admission to the show will be by donation which will be collected as attendees arrive. For those who can not make it out but still wish to donate, donations can be made online at Jacob’s GoFundMe page.

The event will feature a raffle, silent auction, prizes, food trucks, merchandise vendors, and more.

Trophies will be awarded to those who win best-in-show for different categories including best truck, bike, car, off-road vehicle, and more.

Event organizers Nathanael Cumbow, who is Jacob’s stepdad, A.J. Towsley and Brandon Delavega are hoping for a large turnout to raise as much money as possible for Hill’s transplant. The organizers recently hosted a large car show in front of Jim’s Motorcycle Shop in Johnson City in September.

Hill is still in need of an O+ donor.

For additional details on the event visit the event’s Facebook page.