Jacob’s Cars for Kidneys: Great turnout for a great cause

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Car enthusiasts, vendors, and food trucks from all over the region showed up at the old Friendship Ford dealership lot in Bristol, Tenn. on Saturday to put on a show in support of a local teen in need of a kidney transplant.

The goal of the car show being dubbed ‘Jacob’s Cars for Kidneys’ was to raise as much money through donations as possible to help offset some of the bills involved with getting a kidney transplant.

It’s happening until 6 tonight at the old Friendship Ford dealership lot in Bristol, Tenn. located at 1860 Volunteer Parkway.



There’s a raffle, silent auction, prizes, food trucks, merchandise vendors, and more. pic.twitter.com/BrsuBnZJBe — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) October 16, 2021

19-year-old Jacob Hill was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease when he was just 13 years old. Since then he has had to undergo dialysis treatments for nine hours a day. A kidney transplant would mean that Hill would no longer have to receive dialysis treatments.

Hill is currently on the transplant list at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital but is still in need of an O+ kidney.

Once an appropriate kidney becomes available, Hill will be able to undergo the procedure. The cost associated with the procedure will include the cost of the procedure itself, a months-long stay near the hospital, recovery, medications, and more.

Vagrant brand vendor Jordan Tallent said, “I hope that he keeps his spirits high and sees that there’s a community here that supports him and wants the best for him. There’s ultimately the word hope… and that carries on and we all can through our combined energy can just give him life.”

Aside from donations, money was also raised through a silent auction and raffle. Food trucks and merchandise vendors also donated for the opportunity to be involved in the show. Along with allowing them to use the empty Friendship Ford lot, Friendship automotive sponsored the event and donated to Jacob’s transplant fund.

Those who could not make it out but still wish to contribute to Hill’s cause can make donations online at Jacob’s GoFundMe.