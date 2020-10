JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough leaders moved forward with funding plans for the Jackson Theatre renovation project.

At its Tuesday evening meeting, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved funding to complete the façade and marquee sign.

The next steps for the project include enclosing the rear of the building to prevent weather-related issues.

After that, the project would move forward with construction on the interior of the building.