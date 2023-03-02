JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough town leaders received an update on renovations to the historic Jackson Theatre on Wednesday.

In May 2023, the Mayor hoped the Theatre would have opened at the end of the year, but work is still underway.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen got a personal tour of the work at the Theatre ahead of Wednesday’s meeting.

Alderman Kelly Wolfe told News Channel 11 they’re seeing a lot of progress and it looks like the project will be finished in fall.

Wolfe says the town could go slightly over budget on the project and may even hold a future fundraiser to cover the costs.

The town has reportedly been working to restore Jackson Theatre since 2017.