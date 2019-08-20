J.I. Burton High School coach accused of sexual harrassment moves case against school board to federal court

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – James “Jim” Adams, an embattled high school football coach, has moved his case against the Norton City School Board to federal court.

PREVIOUS STORY: High school coach accused of sexually harassing students could learn his future at J.I. Burton this month

Court documents reveal that the J.I. Burton High School football coach has moved his case from the Wise County Circuit Civil Court to the U.S. Federal Court, Western District of Virginia.

No hearing date has been set yet.

PREVIOUS STORY: Norton, Va. coach, teacher accused of sexual harassment and assault

Earlier this month, Adams had filed a motion requesting that his suspension be lifted so he could return to coaching.

Adams claims he was given no reason for being placed on suspension other than that complaints were made against him and an outside investigator was hired.