GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Visitors to Greene County looking for a unique overnight experience need to look no further than The Wandering Llamas farm and its “Itty Bitty Kitty Kabin.”

Sandy Sgrillo, owner and operator of The Wandering Llamas, said her idea to coop up five cats into a tiny home and rent it out stems from her time as a cat café operator in Sevierville. Now, her cat-based enterprise has moved to short stays with a rotating cast of felines.

The cabin holds two guests and roughly five cats. (Photo/WJHL)

The tiny home-style dwelling features a bunk bed that can house an adult on the bottom and anyone under 150 pounds on the top. Heating and cooling keep guests and cats comfortable through all seasons, and an enclosed outer section lets visitors take in the view while still hanging out with their four-legged friends.

“I know people are going to enjoy it, it’s just a unique thing to do,” A lot of fun. Cats are friendly, not only that but they get the llamas, the view, this is the happiest place in the world.”

It goes without saying that those with allergies need not apply. If you’re interested in a more hypoallergenic stay, Sgrillo said her hand-constructed treehouse also offers a cozy night’s sleep.

“When you leave here, you’re gonna be fully satisfied,” Sgrillo said. “You’ve got the view, you can have the campfire, you can have lunch in the gazebo. There’s just a lot to do here, and it’s all unique.”