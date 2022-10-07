JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — It has been three years since The Storytelling Festival was held in person, but Friday the streets of Jonesborough were bustling with festival goers, vendors and storytellers.

For many involved, the storytelling festival is more than just an opportunity to see performances it’s about reunions, nostalgia and finding connection.

Not only is the National Storytelling Festival back in person, but it’s also celebrating 50 years.

“It’s wonderful, it’s a family reunion,” said Kiran Singh Sirah, President International Storytelling Center. “It just feels really good to know that we’ve been doing this for 50 years. You can hear the laughter in the pen, and the joy and the laughter and the comfort and the connection.”

While Singh Sirah said the virtual festival over the past 2 years reached larger audiences, he said you can’t replicate the bond developed in person.

“It’s the oldest art form in the world,” said Singh-Sirah. “People have been doing it and we humans have been doing this as part of our survival, our connection and our celebration. So it’s something that feels like ancient, but it’s also something very living and growing and emerging and changing every day.”

Attendee Steve Cook has been to 44 of the 50 years, creating lasting friendships.

“You only see them at festival time,” said Steve Cook. “You might stay in touch a couple of times through the year [but] it’s great to see all these smiling faces.”

Cook and his late wife used to own a contemporary art gallery downtown. He said in the early years, the revenue they earned during Storytelling weekend could sustain them for months.

“I must say that storytelling got us through some winters that we may not have held on,” said Cook.

The financial impact of the festival is huge for Jonesborough, according to Singh Sirah, the festival and International Storytelling Center (ISC) earn about $8 million annually, employing 111 people. Money earned directly by the ISC goes to support its non-profit work.

For some, the festival is a chance to try their hand at performing at the Swappin’ Grounds.

“This gives us a chance to kind of get our feet wet, and be able to just like have a little bit of a moment of what it’s like to be in front of an audience when you have so many people from all over the country and beyond,” said Millhorn.

It also brings a sense of nostalgia said Millhorn, who attended the festival as a teenager.

Singh Sirad said there is an essence that cannot be captured on Zoom, especially for the ghost stories told at night.

“You don’t have the Jonesborough train going by,” said Singh Siran. “You’ve got the crickets chirping, you’ve got the tiki torches, that act of sitting on a blanket, a cup of hot cocoa, you can’t replicate that. You can try, but it’s very difficult. To be in person and have all these fellow human beings around you with the sound of the river, the stream going through the creek. It’s perfect.”

For Millhorn, the give and take of the audience and storyteller are unifying.

“There’s a real type of communion that happens between the teller and the audience,” said Millhorn. “The energy that you receive as a teller from a live audience, there’s nothing like it, and it can influence how you tell what you tell your language because we’re not just telling stories verbatim that we’ve recited. No, we’re actually it’s like a living story that’s happening in real-time.”

The festival continues in person through Sunday however, there is a virtual option. Several of the events are being recorded this weekend and will be available for viewing starting on October 28.

For more information on the festival and to buy tickets, click here.