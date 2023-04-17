ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Neighbors said they had a startling and bizarre beginning to their week after they were evacuated from their homes during a morning-long police standoff.

Officers went to LynnRidge Apartments Sunday night for a domestic violence report made earlier that evening. That’s when police said Nathaniel Effler made threats with a knife and barricaded himself in an apartment with another individual.

From the apartment, Effler reportedly made threats that he would set the apartment on fire.

Resident Timothy Peirce said he got a knock on his door and thought someone had the wrong apartment number, which happens frequently.

He lives a few doors down from where the hostage and barricade situation occurred.

“Next thing I know, I see two cops and one with a shield and they had two assault rifles,” said Peirce.

Officers told him to evacuate. Residents waited outside their apartment building for around six and a half hours until Effler was taken into custody.

“It’s something I don’t want to wake up to again,” said Peirce.

Effler is currently being held in the Carter County jail under his original charge of aggravated assault. He could face more charges related to the incident.