It’s peak season for fall foliage, bike rentals in Damascus, Virginia

DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) — This is one of the busiest times of the year for bike rentals and shuttle services in Damascus.

Due to COVID-19, businesses weren’t seeing a lot of customers during the summer and spring, but now people are starting to make their way outdoors as the leaves are changing and pandemic mandates are lessening.

Even with the rain on Sunday, bike rental and shuttle businesses were extremely busy in Damascus.

“It’s peak season right now, so when our leaves start changing this year in particular due to COVID and everything that’s going on, people are wanting to get outdoors more and this is just a great way to do it,” said Nathen Delp, an employee at Creeper Trail Bike Rentals and Shuttle.

The Creeper Trail is a hotspot for families to enjoy the outdoors, and this time of year the colors in the trees brings people from all over the country.

“It’s nice to see all the leaves how they have changed,” said Zeke Deveroomen, who’s from Greenville, South Carolina. “It’s just really pretty.”

The Reed Family is from Raleigh, North Carolina, and were ready for a different type of scenery since having to deal with COVID-19.

“It was our first real road trip since COVID,” said Russel Reed. “It’s been a very nice thing to get out of the house and out of town.”

Employees at Creeper Trail Bike Rentals and Shuttle said this is why all bike rental stores are staying busy.

“I would say more people are looking to get out and be able to do fun things,” said Delp.

They’re asking people to call in advance for reservations.

“When I say to call ahead, you need to be calling a month and a half to two months ahead to get reservations because we fill up here very quickly,” explained Delp.

Though Delp said their first two weeks of October are their busiest time of year, scenes like these are why people keep returning to the area.

“We had a fine time and actually we’ve already decided to come back at a different time of year to see different foliage,” said Reed.