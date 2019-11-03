‘It’s okay to be white’ signs found on ETSU campus Friday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Leaders at ETSU are responding to signs that were placed around campus on Friday that they say do not represent the culture of the school.

The school’s President Brian Noland says this was an attack on universities across the country, not specifically targetting ETSU or any one group or location on campus.

News Channel 11 received this photo from a viewer on Saturday showing these signs that were placed on Friday. The signs reading “It’s okay to be white” were placed on Memorial Fountain, a structure that commemorates desegregation at the school.

President Noland says signs were put at various spots across campus and 17 members of staff quickly took down all of the signs.

“This is not who we are, it’s Homecoming, this is a weekend we all come together to celebrate our institution,” Noland said Saturday. “What happened on our campus yesterday happened all across college campuses on a national level. It’s just unfortunate that it happened on homecoming weekend.”

Noland spoke Saturday during a dedication of a plaza on campus honoring historically African American sororities and fraternities that make up the National Pan-Hellenic Council.

He said to his knowledge, no signs were placed at the plaza and did not identify the group involved placing the signs.