It’s National Doughnut Day! Here’s where you can score free doughnuts in the Tri-Cities

(WJW) — It’s National Doughnut Day!

Some spots are offering free doughnuts or doughnut deals to celebrate — social distancing and safety precautions included.

Here are a few participating locations. Please contact local doughnut shops to make sure they are participating.

Krispy Kreme is offering any free doughnut June 1-5.

Dunkin’ is offering a free doughnut with any beverage purchase while supplies last.

Peggy Ann Bakery in Greeneville and Johnson City are both offering a free glazed doughnut on Friday with any purchase.

Seaver’s Bakery in Kingsport is giving away one free glazed doughnut per person.

