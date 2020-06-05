It’s National Doughnut Day! Here’s where you can score free doughnuts in the Tri-Cities

(WJW) — It’s National Doughnut Day!
Some spots are offering free doughnuts or doughnut deals to celebrate — social distancing and safety precautions included.
Here are a few participating locations. Please contact local doughnut shops to make sure they are participating.
Krispy Kreme is offering any free doughnut June 1-5.
Dunkin’ is offering a free doughnut with any beverage purchase while supplies last.
Peggy Ann Bakery in Greeneville and Johnson City are both offering a free glazed doughnut on Friday with any purchase.
Seaver’s Bakery in Kingsport is giving away one free glazed doughnut per person.