KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – President Joe Biden on Monday proposed a complete ban of “ghost gun kits,” which drew ill reaction from across the Tri-Cities region.

Ghost guns are “unserialized, privately-made firearms,” according to the White House. Austin White of Gunslingers explained that it is a kit that is cheaply purchased online and has the bare essentials to aid in the processes of completing a nearly complete firearm.

The kits that would be made illegal, in essence, are the easiest way of making a firearm at home, White explained. With access to specialized machinery or even a 3D printer, he said anyone could technically build their own weapons.

An 80% lower, he said, is an incomplete firearm, a part of what is also referred to as a ghost gun.

“You could even bend a flat sheet of metal into a low receiver for an AK platform. These 80% lowers just make it a little bit easier but with the right machine, you don’t need an 80% lower to make a functioning firearm that doesn’t have a serial number,” White said.

The Gun Control Act of 1968 implemented firearm manufacturing, dealing and transportation licensing on firearms. It made it illegal for felons to be licensed gun owners and it also required every manufactured weapon to contain a serial number.

“You’re gonna have to look at every gun made up until – well cartridge firearm – that was made up until the point of 1968, that wasn’t required to have a serial number. No way of tracing, no way of tracking, no way of knowing if it’s stolen. Same with the ghost guns that have been manufactured – all the kits that are out there now,” White said.

The White House reported that approximately 20,000 ghost guns were found by law enforcement at crime scenes last year – a ten-fold increase from 2016.

Virginia Congressman Morgan Griffith told News Channel 11 that the president’s proposal is simply a step by the government to limit gun ownership.

“Maybe there are some that are abusing the system, but a lot of these kits are just helping people make guns for themselves for their personal use at home,” he said.

A ghost gun has no serial number, and the Biden administration argues it’s more difficult to trace.

“In reality, you do ballistics, not serial numbers to determine whether a gun was used in a crime,” Griffith said. “We had an officer who was just about killed in the ninth district this year with a knife attack. Do we need the registration of knives? I don’t think so.”

In the age where hobbyists can manufacture weaponry using kits and 3D printers, experts say serial numbers are unnecessary for someone to use a firearm in the commission of a crime.

White said that he opposes the talk of legislating something away simply because of some aspects of the thing being dangerous. He said that it made no sense to him that someone might make a type of file illegal because somebody could 3D print a gun and without that file, they couldn’t make the barrel able to project a bullet out of it.

“Unless you’re gonna ban, you know, raw materials and machines and stuff, there’s really no way to police this,” he said.

He called the ghost gun kit ban a “waste of legislation, a waste of money, and a waste of time,” because he said the people of Flint, Michigan are still expected to drink dirty water and people are still being arrested for distributing child pornography online, which he believes are issues that ought to be addressed first.

Rep. Morgan argued that criminals will always find a way to commit a crime, and in his opinion, gun safety was the way to achieve gun control, instead of banning weapons or ghost guns.

“If the Biden administration really wanted to do something we would start, you know, working on gun safety classes and having more people exposed to gun safety,” he said.

The final rule by the Department of Justice to federally ban ghost gun kits has been making its way through the federal regulatory process since last year.

It’s unclear at this point if the ban will be approved without opposition and possibly litigation.