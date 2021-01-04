‘It’s heartbreaking to see someone wait’: Law enforcement in Smyth County teaming up to address placement of mental health patients

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Law enforcement leaders in Smyth County are speaking out for change, advocating for mental health patients who end up in their custody.

Due to the pandemic and a recent executive order by Governor Ralph Northam, these people are experiencing extended wait times while accompanied by law enforcement in their search for proper care.

However in recent months, some either never got the care they needed or waited over 20 hours for it. “It’s heartbreaking to see someone wait and 50 hours is just ridiculous,” said Smyth County Sheriff, Chip Shuler.

Sheriff Shuler is one of the four agency heads leading this charge. Marion Police Chief John Clair, Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss, Saltville Police Chief Erik Puckett alongside Sheriff Shuler all met Monday afternoon to discuss their on-going efforts and future plans to address this issue.

While the extended wait times for these patients also ties up officers in already small departments, that’s not their top concern.

All four were very clear that their number one concern is the care of the patient. They compared the unnecessarily long wait time to that of a criminal process. “Any person handcuffed and left on a bench for 47 hours, now that would immediately be a case of a violation of civil rights, why is this any different?,” said Marion Police Chief, John Clair.

The usual wait time prior to the pandemic was about 8 to 10 hours, according to Clair. However, over the last six months, they’ve seen a tremendous increase in wait times, attributing the majority of it to the guidelines laid out in Governor Northam’s executive order 70 that specifically addresses COVID-19’s impact on psychiatric hospitals in the state.

It’s not just a problem for Marion, but all across Southwest Virginia, especially Smyth County.

“It’s a problem for them, it’s a problem for us, it’s a problem for the CSB, it’s a problem for the state hospital, and we understand that but just saying that we’re doing the best we can, doesn’t work,” said Chilhowie Police Chief, Andrew Moss.

Moss served in the Marion Police Department for decades, most recently as a lieutenant in the department before recently accepting the role of Chilhowie Chief of Police. Monday marked his first official day in the role and he’s hit the ground running, ready to address this on-going issue.

His department is made up of six people, including himself, so when they have to send officers to wait for extended hours and accompany a patient, it takes manpower off the street where it’s needed.

Other small departments, such as the Saltville Police Department also have about seven officers. In recent weeks, three officers were exposed to COVID while accompanying a mental health patient for extended hours.

Not only does this pose a health concern to officers, but according to Saltville Police Chief, Erik Puckett, that individual waited an extended period only to never receive proper care, or care at all for that matter.

“We’re going to have some type of incident whether it be medical or physical that’s going to take place due to not having a rapid response to this time wide to et them relocated to where they need the treatment at,” said Puckett.

Officials are already seeing smaller-scale incidents occurring, proving their point that extended wait periods can lead to dangerous situations. The first incident escalating to an altercation happened after a 30 plus hour wait.

“We had a lady who was suffering from a mental health crisis who ended up assaulting hospital staff, destroying property inside the hospital. So instead of the mental health issues that she was there to address, she ended up being criminally charged,” said Shuler.

Following an incident last week where a man was forced to wait 47 hours for care, the push for this issue to be resolved has become a top priority. Letters are being drafted with plans to circulate them to the participating agencies and hopes to send them out by Tuesday.

“I’m asking for the state hospital and Mount Rogers CSB to help us find an alternative. I know there are challenges, there’s nowhere to put some of these folks, I know it’s difficult, but the reality is that these folks need the help, the code demands they do it, and I’m simply asking them that if they can’t do it in the normal ways, then find an alternative,” said Clair.

We reached out to the Southwest Virginia Mental Health Institute, they sent News Channel 11’s Kelly Grosfield this statement: