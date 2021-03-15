‘It’s hard to deny the excitement of winning’: Elizabethton native wins another Grammy Award

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton native and ETSU alum Justin Stanton won his third Grammy Award Sunday night as a part of his band, Snarky Puppy.

“There’s definitely a lot of luck involved,” Stanton told News Channel 11’s Amy Cockerham.

Stanton said after the first win, his group became a recognized name.

“You might vote for the names that you recognize,” Stanton said. “I think that’s helped a lot.”

I talked with Elizabethton native and ETSU graduate Justin Stanton who won his third Grammy last night for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album with his group, Snarky Puppy. More on @WJHL11 at 6 and https://t.co/nhWmR2BI4n. pic.twitter.com/Tvh2hkiD3r — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@amycockerhamtv) March 15, 2021

Stanton said his group which is primarily instrumental, draws influence from jazz, gospel and rhythm and blues.

“We draw on a lot of influences, there’s a lot of people in the band and a lot everybody’s bringing to the table,” Stanton said. “I think it makes like a nice gumbo of sorts.”

Stanton said his time at ETSU lead to an abundance of musical opportunities.

“I had a ton of opportunities there to be performing,” Stanton said. “A lot of great teachers that pushed me really hard.”

Stanton said it’s always exciting when his group wins an award.

“We try to just keep pushing forward with our music, and the art we’re trying to make and try not to put too much stock into the awards,” Stanton said. “But, it’s hard to deny the excitement of winning.”