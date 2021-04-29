‘It’s been really nice to have her there’ | Couple, vendor relationship changes with wedding delays

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bargers have delayed their wedding not once, but twice. It was set to happen in Bristol, Virginia just days after lockdown restrictions were announced in March 2020. They rescheduled for March 2021 and then again for July 2021.

A lot has changed for the Bargers in the last year.

“We’ve lost about five people throughout the year. Which one of them, of course, is Rick’s dad,” said bride Kelley Barger.

She says having the full ceremony was important.

“We wanted family to be there of course,” said Barger.

Those delays led to a closer relationship with their wedding planner.

“It’s been really nice to have her there and being able to talk about anything, and it didn’t just have to relate to the wedding,” Barger said.

Her wedding planner, Brandi Woodall with Pop Event Co. agreed.

“The biggest thing I saw was the need for having somebody, not just professionally, but somebody that was there, like I would cry with them on the phone,” said Woodall.

Keeping that same vendor team was also important for the Bargers.

“They have not really charged us anything extra. We didn’t take back any deposits or anything because we wanted to let them know we want to use them really,” Barger said.

Her vendors pointed to compassion.

“Being understanding on that front has just been helpful for me from my clients, and also I try to be helpful and understanding of them,” said Blossom and Bloom owner Chelsea Blount.

“I think especially any family gatherings where people want to get together, they’re even more important than they ever have been,” said Larry Klein, General Manager of golf course and event space The Olde Farm.

Barger has advice for other couples facing the same struggles.

“Keep in touch with your vendors. They’re more than welcome to talk to you and get to know you and let you know that they’re gonna be there for you,” said Barger.

Woodall says the relationships helped her and some of her other couples identify what they actually wanted rather than what’s expected of them.

“They decided, you know what, maybe it’s not a bad idea that we can only have 25 of our closest family members there, so some people actually took advantage of that,” Woodall said.