‘It’s about time:’ Doctors hope increased telehealth here to stay

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With a little help from her grandson, Wilma Reed settled in for a visit with her primary care physician.

But Dr. Brian Way was a few miles away. There was no waiting room, other than a virtual one when Reed responded to the telehealth meeting invitation.

“If you do get sick, or something happens, are you comfortable calling me this way,” Way asked after they’d discussed the topic of telehealth in a trial run of sorts. “Yes I am,” Reed said.

Wilma Reed during a telehealth visit.

“Sometimes you just don’t feel like going out, or it’s pouring down the rain,” Reed said. “Sometimes you feel like you’re just too sick to get to the doctor.”

The director of quality and the CEO of Way’s practice group, State of Franklin Healthcare Associates, both said the COVID-driven boom in telehealth shouldn’t dissipate once social distancing eases. Rather, they said the pandemic kick-started a long-overdue trend.

“For me it’s about time that this opportunity presented itself,” Dr. David Moulton, SoFHA’s director of quality, said. “We have a lot of homebound patients, either mobility issue or transportation issue, that this’ll give us access to have, to meet them where they’re at.”

Leaders of the practice had been enamored of the idea of telehealth for years, Moulton said. The lack of uptake was less about provider resistance or lack of adequate technology and more about inadequate reimbursements.

“I think we would have had an uptake on this much earlier had the payers relaxed some of their requirements and accepted these visits from a payment perspective as being equivalent to an office-based visit,” SoFHA CEO Rich Panek said.

Most commercial providers didn’t reimburse for telehealth, Panek said, with United Healthcare being an exception and reimbursing in an amount roughly equivalent to an office visit. Medicare paid, but only if a provider was in the same location as the patient (go figure).

Of a virus, Visuwell and Vertriage

When COVID-19 threw on-site care into a tailspin, the dam broke open for telehealth — with adequate reimbursement. That meant telehealth was coming by necessity. Moulton said it also provided a chance for a wide swathe of patient types to experience something they may want to stick with — when appropriate — going forward.

“There are younger patients who don’t form the usual bond with their provider and they tend to be, ‘I have a problem, I want it fixed now and I’m not gonna wait,’” Moulton said. “They can hop onto telehealth and have their problem addressed in that time frame.

Dr. David Moulton

“You have some patients who have behavioral health issues, anxiety, depression, where it’s a big deal just coming to the office, and I have patients that on that day they’ve canceled. You think about the different aspects of helping people, meeting them where they’re at.”

The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) jumped first, announcing March 17 it would match on=site reimbursement rates and eliminate the rule that a provider be present. Panek said the commercial payers followed.

But like other providers, SoFHA, which typically sees 900-1,200 patients a day, didn’t have a mature telethealth infrastructure. The company purchased an out-of-the-box platform called Visuwell, and what Panek called a “vanilla” triage system mostly pre-set with COVID-related care pathways.

Enter the clinicians and IT folks at the 850-strong practice, which includes 110 physicians and 70 mid-level providers such as nurse practitioners and physician assistants.

“We spent a lot of time working on pathways and redoing the pathways that not only made sense for our environment for COVID but also extended that out to well visits or non-COVID related visits as well,” Panek said.

That work constituted the larger burden to getting up and running, as the system itself only cost about $50,000. But the practice had to do something with patients needing to be seen and on-site visits plummeting due to COVID concerns.

Necessity became the mother of some invention that moved quickly, thanks to what Panek said was an enthusiastic, all-hands-on-deck approach from SoFHA doctors and employees.

“We’ve basically reengineered taking care of patients from a clinical aspect from typically what we have always done which is face to face visits, to remote audiovisual visits in a matter of two weeks,” Panek said.

Moulton said the ramp up included nine separate teaching sessions and lots of extra work.

“We had to build a platform, we had to build a reason for visit and a flow in chart documentation and we had to build a support staff of technical people in case there were any problems signing somebody on or signing the provider on.”

Into the great not-so-unknown

Anyone who’s not lived off the grid since mid-March can attest to the constant specter of technical glitches and “user error” in the FaceTime, Zoom, Skype-dominated post-COVID world.

Through it all, SoFHA has managed to reach the level of 1,500 telehealth visits in the most recent full week. While one short-term goal is to serve patients who can’t or won’t come in due to COVID concerns, and another is to mitigate heavy financial losses, Moulton and Way — the provider for Wilma Reed — see a long-term shift as likely and warranted.

Moulton said SoFHA providers have found the process simpler than they expected it would be, once the initial infrastructure was built and they were trained.

“I think it’s just preparation and actually going through the process with them to get the comfort level,” Moulton said. “Then when you see how grateful the patients are – even if you’ve done one and you see the grateful response with the smile and thank you for caring that you are providing this visit, that means a lot.”

Way found a receptive patient in Wilma Reed. She got into the visit with Way with a little help from her grandson, and then it was off to the races.

“They grow up with it, so it’s no problem for them but at my age … I don’t know I just can’t get it down,” Reed told Way, probably giving herself too little credit.

Way told his patient that help from relatives hasn’t been uncommon.

Dr. Brian Way, tech guru, and his wife Missie

“I’ve had a lot of people where their family wants to protect them and they’ve helped them figure out this technology so they don’t have to go get exposed in public places,” Way said. “So it’s a good way that your family’s taking care of you.”

Way reassured Reed he’d had numerous official telehealth appointments during which every need the patient had was addressed just as well as if it had been in person. Whether it’s maintenance of chronic conditions like type II diabetes or something more acute, many encounters have ended with Way and the patient being able to stay right where they are.

“Most of the visits we’ve been able to take care of just by talking like this,” Way said. Reed said she’s game for trying it next time.

That doesn’t mean a person needs emergent help, Way said.

“We’re always gonna do the right thing for the patient and sometimes the right thing though is keeping them at home,” Way said.

“Some people can’t get here safely. You know you’ll see ambulances at a doctor’s office for instance and it’s not because there’s an emergency but that’s the only way they could safely get in.

“I think it’s saved a lot of people unnecessary exposures yet again it’s an avenue for people to make sure they’re getting their chronic medical problems taken care of.”

I’m your doctor, and I play one on TV

Moulton said many conditions can be treated through telehealth. And when warranted, the call can always be made for someone to come in, or even head to the hospital.

Way said the method works remarkably well for many encounters. “I’ve gotten to see people walking, I’ve seen all sorts of rashes.

“I’ve had several encounters where you could just see people’s expressions, their body language, whether they understand the directions.”

With telehealth turning into a bit of a wild west as providers jump in and offer services to patients that don’t have relationships with them, Moulton cautioned that patients should check with their own providers first.

“These telehealth visits are pretty intense and you have to be very careful to make sure that you have an accurate past medical history, that you have accurate medications and accurate allergies,” Moulton said. “If you’re seeing a patient that you don’t know it’s really important to take the time to get to know them because if this isn’t a patient that you have all that information on then there’s situations where the prescriptions may be dangerous.

“I’m hopeful that the SoFHA patients will contact the SoFHA providers who know them well, have their records so we can avoid some of those situations that can occur when you don’t have all the information you need.”

That’s certainly Wilma Reed’s plan. Asked if she thought Way believed she looked good today, she replied, “yes, I think he does.”

“Yeah,” Way responded, “the first thing is said is, ‘it’s great to see your smile.'”

“I think it’s great something like this is coming up,” Reed said.

The private payers have said they’ll pay the same as for in-person visits for a 90-day period. Nothing is promised beyond that at this point.

