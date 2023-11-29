BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Starting Friday, fans of the theatre and Christmas can enjoy a classic holiday tale on the stage.

For His Glory Productions is performing “It’s a Wonderful Life” for two weekends. The production will take place Dec. 1-3 and Dec. 8-10 at 394 Glory Road in Blountville.

Tickets to the performance are $12 for adults, $8 for children ages 5-12 and free for children 4 years and younger. A group rate of $10 per person is available for groups of 10 or more.

Jake Price and BK Martin from For His Glory Productions joined the Good Morning Tri-Cities crew Monday to talk about the show.