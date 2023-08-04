KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former United States President Donald Trump appeared in court Thursday following federal charges that he tried to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.) condemned the indictment calling it “election interference” by President Joe Biden.

President Biden and Republican candidate Donald Trump could potentially square off for the White House in 2024. Harshbarger, who was appointed in April to Trump’s re-election committee alongside both of Tennessee’s U.S. Senators, said the indictment is an attempt to foil Trump’s chance at a bid for the presidency.

“If they can keep him in court, it keeps him off the campaign trail,” Harshbarger said. “I think it’s a travesty.”

According to a CBS News poll in June, Trump still leads a packed Republican primary field. Several other notable polls suggest that Trump holds a healthy lead over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who’s widely regarded as Trump’s toughest challenger.

Harshbarger said that this indictment won’t have a negative impact on the former president.

“Every time there’s an indictment, there’s a jump in the polls for Trump,” Harshbarger said. “People see through this.”

When asked what’s the most pressing issue for those in East Tennessee, Harshbarger said that it’s the economy.

The term ‘Bidenomics’ has been coined in Washington and by President Biden himself. Biden and his team say the country is thriving under his economic plan.

Harshbarger disagrees, however.

The congresswoman said that it’s “unbelievable” for the White House to claim the country has a great economy. She said that Americans are starting to feel the heat in their pockets.

“The average American feels it at the grocery store, they feel it at the gas pump,” Harshbarger said. “They feel it in every way, shape and form.”

One interesting topic on Capitol Hill over the past few weeks is UFOs. Several hearings in Washington have taken place regarding government knowledge of unidentified aerial phenomena, the government term for UFOs.

“If there are aircraft that invaded United States airspace and we don’t know about it, to me, that’s a national security threat,” Harshbarger said. “Let us know what measures we have to take in order to keep you safe.”