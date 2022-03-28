JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tri-Cities residents with a sweet tooth will be losing a Johnson City staple soon, though not all hope is lost.

“The decision for us to close at the end of this month, we’ve wrestled with that decision since the beginning of the pandemic, I think like every business,” Will Martin, co-owner of Peggy Ann Bakery said. “What’s our threshold for pain, like how much do we want to deal with?”

The pain wasn’t at the bottom line, however. For the Martins, it was mostly headache and heartache.

A few months into their new business, founder and co-owner Stacy Martin’s father John Arrowood passed away. A few months later, COVID-19 was knocking on the door of every small business in America.

“It’s just been a rollercoaster of emotions and challenges since then, but with the side of business things it’s a daily challenge,” Will said. “‘What are we going to be marked out of today? What’s the price of sugar this week? What’s the price of eggs this week’… It’s just gotten to the point where we just want to focus in on ourselves and our family, and reevaluate what we want to do going forward.”

Even when the going was good, Martin said it wasn’t easy working without Arrowood.

“He was the baker, he was the man. He did it all,” Martin told News Channel 11. “Losing him was really tough, not only on the business but emotionally. It’s been a tough go, especially for my wife. I mean, she worked side-by-side with her dad for years.”

The Martins have run the fan-favorite bakery since September of 2019. Now a handful of offers are being considered for a potential sale of the building on West Walnut Street. With their departure, Will said they won’t necessarily be gone for good.

“The Italian Pizza Pub is going to stay fully operational,” Martin said. “You will be seeing some of our Peggy Ann treats coming from our Greeneville location being sold at the pizza pub, so Johnson City will still have a chance to get some of their favorite treats.”

With the pizza pub just up the road and the potential for some new formats like mobile sales, Martin said. While the ideas are still in the works, Peggy Ann Bakery may well make another appearance in town.

“This isn’t goodbye, it’s a see you later,” Martin said. “It’s just a goodbye from 803 West Walnut Street.”