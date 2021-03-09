‘It’s a really wonderful opportunity’: Tri-Cities Junior Leagues to hold food drive

(WJHL) – Junior Leagues in Johnson City, Kingsport and Bristol are partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank and Food City for an annual food drive on Saturday.

Junior Leagues will be at Food City locations across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia to accept food donations.

Event organizers say that $10 premade packages will be available to purchase for donations, or individual items will be accepted.

President-elect of Johnson City Junior League Courtney Ding said that non-perishable food items like pasta or canned food are the most needed items.

“It’s one of the biggest events for Second Harvest and one of our biggest partnerships with them each year,” Ding said. “It’s a really wonderful opportunity for us to really give back to our community.”

Ding said the need for food donations is especially large this year.

“Food insecurity is a major issue here in our region and with COVID that need has gone exponential,” Ding said. “Last year alone, Second Harvest gave out over 21,000,000 pounds of food for our region.”