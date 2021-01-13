‘It’s a big prize’: Locals buy Powerball tickets ahead of Wednesday’s $550,000,000 drawing

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is $550,000,000, which is the 12th largest in Powerball’s history.

George & Sid’s Convenience Store in Bristol said it sold 213 Powerball tickets Tuesday.

Frank Calero, Bristol resident, bought one Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m not a big gambler, but since it’s, you know, it’s a big prize I decided to just buy one,” Calero said.

John “Harvey” Smith, Piney Flats resident, bought one Wednesday afternoon at Pit Row Market in Bluff City.

“I scratched a $500,000 ticket here,” Smith said. “On a $10 ticket.”

Smith won half-a million dollars playing the Tennessee Lottery’s “Emerald 10’s” game last March.

John “Harvey” Smith of Piney Flats wins Tennessee Lottery in March 2019.

Smith said he invested the money and thinks Pit Row Market is a lucky spot.

“About the only place I buy it,” Smith said.

Calero is hoping for some of that luck tonight.

“I thought maybe I’d be lucky this time,” Calero said. “You know, be a millionaire.”