‘It’s a big prize’: Locals buy Powerball tickets ahead of Wednesday’s $550,000,000 drawing

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is $550,000,000, which is the 12th largest in Powerball’s history.
George & Sid’s Convenience Store in Bristol said it sold 213 Powerball tickets Tuesday.
Frank Calero, Bristol resident, bought one Wednesday afternoon.
“I’m not a big gambler, but since it’s, you know, it’s a big prize I decided to just buy one,” Calero said.
John “Harvey” Smith, Piney Flats resident, bought one Wednesday afternoon at Pit Row Market in Bluff City.
“I scratched a $500,000 ticket here,” Smith said. “On a $10 ticket.”
Smith won half-a million dollars playing the Tennessee Lottery’s “Emerald 10’s” game last March.
Smith said he invested the money and thinks Pit Row Market is a lucky spot.
“About the only place I buy it,” Smith said.
Calero is hoping for some of that luck tonight.
“I thought maybe I’d be lucky this time,” Calero said. “You know, be a millionaire.”