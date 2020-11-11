‘It was terrifying…I was a baby-faced kid that had never been overseas’: News Channel 11’s David McAvoy shares memories of Desert Storm

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Before David McAvoy worked at News Channel 11, he proudly served our country overseas.

McAvoy was called out of his college classes when his Army Reserve Unit, the 639th Transportation Company out of Kingsport, was activated in November 1990.

In the reserves, McAvoy’s unit was stationed in Saudi Arabia and was responsible for moving various supplies and items to different areas in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq.





“Army Engineers made roads for us over there, but basically they just bulldozed through the desert. So, it wasn’t like they were paving roads. It was rough,” McAvoy said.

The night the U.S. was set to take action against Saddam Hussein’s troops in Kuwait, McAvoy was sent on his first mission, where he ran into mechanical trouble and lost sight of the convoy.

“I have no idea where I’m going and I’m thinking this is the night when something is supposed to happen and the war is going to start. ‘I’m getting ready to drive into the middle of all this!’…but that night was probably the most terrified I had been in my entire life,” McAvoy said.

Luckily, McAvoy got turned around and caught up with his unit. The trips weren’t easy, as he remembered seeing oil fields burning everywhere, with thick black smoke blocking out the sun.

After his tour was over, McAvoy returned home to the Tri-Cities.

“Coming up {Interstate} 81 at the Virginia line, there was people lined up with signs, honking horns and stuff. It was something else,” McAvoy said.

Memories from the desert still haunted some, and McAvoy lost good friends to suicide after they came home.

“They survived it, but it ended up taking them in the end…what they went through,” McAvoy said.

Despite the hardships, and losing some friends, McAvoy looks back and has no regrets.

“There’s only two things in my life that you’ll never get me to not be proud of – my kids, and my military service,” McAvoy said.