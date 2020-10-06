‘It was surreal’: Abingdon woman wins $500K in Virginia Lottery scratcher game

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL)- Virginia Lottery officials announced an Abingdon, Virginia woman that bought a scratch-off ticket “on a whim” ended up with a $500,000 prize.

Glenna Holmes won the prize by playing a scratcher game she picked up at Jimbo’s One Stop on Cummings Street in Abingdon.

According to lottery officials, Holmes is retired and said she hoped to use her winnings to travel.

The release said in part, “One of dozens of Scratchers offered by the Virginia Lottery, $500,000 Cash (game #2048) features prizes ranging from $10 up to that $500,000 top prize. This is the first top prize claimed, which means two more $500,000 prizes remain unclaimed. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,468,800. The odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.56.”