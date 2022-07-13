BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – After floodwaters devasted different parts of the county overnight, Buchanan County residents shared their stories with News Channel 11.

Archie White, resident of Buchanan County, spoke with News Channel 11. White came to a reunification center at Twin Valley Elementary/Middle school to let Virginia State Police know his family is “fine and dandy.” White said his home doesn’t have much damage, but houses around him were taken out of their foundations.

“It’s just mudslides, trees in the road, water’s been in the road and houses been in the road…and it’s just a mess,” said White.

Steve Proffitt took News Channel 11 on a walkthrough of his mother-in-law’s home. “This was at one time a real nice place, this [house] just ain’t even safe to get in. [The water] moved this house, everything is gone. This little community right here people lost everything and it’s sad.”

Mother and daughter Cathy and Ashleigh Herron, residents off of Dismal Creek, said their house being washed away was “something out of a horror movie.”

“It started [and] our back steps left, our front porch left, we were stranded in the house. The water kept coming up and eventually me and my 2-year-old son was on an air mattress on the floor and we were floating. We had a barn in the back yard and the barn hit the house and the whole back side of the house is gone. We lost pets. We lost everything. We lost six vehicles,” said Ashleigh.

Cathy told News Channel 11 that they don’t have a home left. “The water was rising so fast and we couldn’t get out because there was nowhere to go. All I could think about was keeping her (Ashleigh) safe and my grandson safe. I was telling her ‘okay this is what I have in place if you need assistance.'”

Search and Rescue Specialist Billy Chrimes of the Virginia Department of Emergy Management said they were evacuating people with no phone, electricity and no way available to get themselves to one of the shelters.

The United Way of Southwest Virginia (UWSWVA) began work today with community partners to provide assistance to families affected by the flooding in Buchanan County.

The UWSWVA has an online portal for people wishing to donate to the long-term recovery process following the recent floods. UWSWVA president and CEO Travis Staton said the new Buchanan County 2022 Disaster Fund will be separate from the Hurley long-term recovery fund, which is still active.

According to the release, the Thompson Charitable Foundation has committed to assisting the UWSWVA with the long-term recovery process.

Those wishing to donate to the Buchanan County 2022 Disaster Fund can do so here or by calling Cristie Lester at (276) 525-4071.