It takes a village: Volunteers plant trees along Tweetsie Trail, Jacob’s Nature Park

Volunteers with Keep Carter County Beautiful and the City of Elizabethton Parks and Rec join in on the tree planting event Saturday to add 30 trees to the Tweetsie Trail.

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several groups volunteered Saturday in adding some greenery in different locations throughout the Tri-Cities.

One group, Keep Carter County Beautiful (KCCB), teamed with Carter County leaders in an effort to plant 30 trees in two different locations along the Tweetsie Trail in Elizabethton.

These locations included the corner of Mary Patton Highway and West G Street and another spot near Highway 321 and Highway 67.

The group aims to beautify the area by picking up litter and, in Saturday’s case, planting several dozen trees.

News Channel 11 spoke with Ed Jordan, KCCB chairman who said Saturday’s tree-planting event serves not only to add extra elements to the area, but it also has environmental impacts that will benefit generations to come.

“We do all kinds of stuff other than just pick up trash,” Jordan said. “We do awareness for schools; we do education and recycling and composting. It’s very important.”

Jordan said the group aims to preserve the area’s beauty.

“It protects our environment,” Jordan said. “That’s the main thing. We’re trying to take care of our one and only environment. We have a beautiful area here. It’s God’s creation; we’re going to take good care of it.”

City of Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains said that the trees planted Saturday are native to the area.

“We went with a more native tree, of course,” Mains said. “They are a smaller tree that won’t grow up into areas they shouldn’t grow up into, which is our powerlines. It’s a great project. We are thrilled to be working with Keep Carter County Beautiful.”

Across the county line in Johnson City, groups teamed up to add 75 trees in the Jacob’s Nature Park area near the Tweetsie Trail.

AT&T Pioneers, the Tennessee Urban Forestry Council and the City of Johnson City banded together to add 75 trees at Jacob’s Nature Park.

The groups introduced more than two dozen new native tree species to the only city park with its own arboretum. The park covers nearly 30 acres of wetlands and meadows, and Misty Robertson with AT&T Pioneers told News Channel 11 the event was a team effort.

Robertson said the statewide effort helps provide natural habitats for area critters and also helps with vegetation.

“It brings all kinds of different nature to this area to feed and pollinate these trees,” Robertson said. “This is actually a statewide project in honor of Arbor Day that happens in March.

“The trees provide a lot of oxygen and give habitats to our animals that are in the natural area here. Johnson City is just a beautiful place, and they’re trying to make it more beautiful.”

Saturday’s planting at Jacob’s Nature Park added seven species of oak not currently featured at the arboretum. Black gum, two species of arrowwood, pawpaw, sourwood, sweet bay magnolia and a dozen others were also included in the planting.