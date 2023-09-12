JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City-Trek Bicycle tradition has become so popular that Trek stores across the world will join in a communal “Taco Trek” Saturday starting at 4 p.m. local time — with a tailgate party kicking off at King Commons Park at 3 p.m.

The tradition began eight years ago in Johnson City when a group of friends grabbed some post-ride food and beverages at Holy Taco Cantina downtown.

Before long, the event mushroomed into a large gathering beginning at the Johnson City Trek store, rolling at a relaxed pace through the Tree Streets neighborhood to the Tweetsie Trail, and back downtown — a distance of about three miles.

Eventually, the fun spread to other communities across the globe, according to a news release from the City of Johnson City, with the connecting thread being Trek Bicycle stores and “neighbors who enjoy outdoor adventure.”

The city’s special events manager Lindsey Jones said she’s participated from the beginning, “and the number of familiar faces just continues to grow.”

“We hope new ones will join us to celebrate this now worldwide event that started right here in Johnson City,” she said.

The first 200 participants will receive a free water bottle. Complimentary commemorative posters will be offered. Other amenities include a bike valet for participants who would like to stroll downtown or grab dinner at an area restaurant following the ride. Valets will be located at King Commons Park from 4:30-6:30 p.m.