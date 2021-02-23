‘It makes me feel really happy’: Girl scouts prepare for cookie booths despite pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Girl Scouts are busy preparing for cookie booth sales beginning Friday, but this year will look a little different.

Girl Scout Khaliyah Carney said she and her troop will be taking precautions against COVID-19 when selling cookies this season.

“We have to wear masks at the booths, we have to hand sanitize and we can’t, we can’t like get close to people,” Carney said.

Girl Scout Leader Theresa Shaw said last year Washington County girl scouts sold 87,000 boxes of cookies, and she’s hoping this year is just as big.

“There’s more safeguards in place for our girls, as well as our customers,” Shaw said. “Everyone’s wearing masks, we’re being very cautious in our cookie booth with having hand sanitizer or gloves at the table.”

Shaw said one feature will be a digital cookie app, which allows for contactless payment.

“Cookies are more than just selling cookies,” Shaw said. “It teaches so much to our girls and gives them an opportunity to be leaders within their community.”

Shaw said contactless delivery like Grubhub, drive-thru cookie booths, and online orders will also be happening to make sure people can get their cookies this year.

“It makes me feel really happy because they taste so good,” Carney said.

If you want to buy girl scout cookies in the area, you can visit iwantcookies.org/ for more information.