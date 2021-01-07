‘It just doesn’t seem likely to me’: Local law professor breaks down the 25th Amendment

(WJHL) – As some lawmakers call to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office, we talked to a local constitutional law expert about what this means and how likely it is Trump will be removed.

Stewart Harris, Lincoln Memorial University law professor, said invoking the amendment is a difficult proposition.

“Doing so requires a majority of the president’s cabinet, including or in addition to the vice president of the United States to sign a statement saying that the president is incapable of continuing in office,” Harris said. “That seems very unlikely to me.”

Harris said if this happens, Trump can sign a statement opposing the cabinet’s statement.

“Congress then has to decide the issue but by a supermajority of two-thirds,” Harris said.

Harris said the amendment was adopted in 1967 around the Cold War because people were concerned about what would happen if a president was killed in a nuclear attack.