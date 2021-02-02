‘It is a responsibility we all should carry’: Community members urged to help Haven of Mercy residents

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One Johnson City resident is urging community members to step up to help Haven of Mercy shelter residents after the City of Johnson City ordered the shelter to temporarily close due to “multiple life safety code violations.” If the order is followed through, residents could lose their shelter.

Johnson City resident Cindy Young told News Channel 11’s Amy Cockerham that she has been a volunteer with the shelter for at least 20 years, which was when her daughter was born.

“Today is my daughter’s 20th birthday,” Young said. “Because of this place, she is alive today.”

Young said she met her daughter, Emily, and her birth mother at the shelter.

“Through many months of blessings, we were able to adopt her,” Young said. “It was because of this place, we have our daughter today.”

One Johnson City resident is calling on fellow community members to support the Haven of Mercy shelter, as residents are at risk of losing their shelter if the City follows through on orders to close the shelter temporarily. More on @WJHL11 tonight at 5 & https://t.co/nhWmR2BI4n. pic.twitter.com/p5HIRZ7MXB — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@amycockerhamtv) February 2, 2021

Young the shelter is in need of monetary donations, or people who have skills such as plumbing, electrical, or general contracting that could help with repairs.

“It is not just the responsibility of the Haven of Mercy, or of the City of Johnson City, it is a responsibility that we all should carry and can carry,” Young said. “So, I ask today to the community to find it in their hearts of humanity to know what this place stands for.”

Haven of Mercy CEO and President Grant Rockley said he disagrees with the City’s actions.

“We’ve corrected just about 90% of what is required, so this is an unnecessary action,” Rockley said. “But we’re a place of peace, so I’m not about to get into slinging knives and arrows.”

Young said she’s had a chance to talk to some shelter residents, and they’re scared of the possibility of eviction.

“They know what it’s like to be out in the elements,” Young said. “They’re afraid they’re not going to have anywhere to be.”

In order to donate time or money, you can call the shelter at (423) 767-5546.