WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two deputies with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office will receive medals for their quick thinking and reactions that saved a man’s life on a bridge outside the Town of Appalachia on Monday.

Body camera and dashcam footage released by the sheriff’s office show the tense moments on a Wise County bridge when a man who had called 911 went over the edge.

“I haven’t thought about if we were just a couple minutes later or anything like that,” Deputy Anthony Walsh told News Channel 11. “Just focused on that we were actually able to help this one. There’s so many others that we can’t help.”

The man had reportedly called 911, saying he was going to jump from the bridge, which stands more than 100 feet in the air. Walsh and Deputy Alex Stallard responded to the scene and began trying to talk down the man.

Photo: Wise County Deputies Anthony Walsh (left) and Alex Stallard (right) will receive life-saving medals after pulling a man who jumped from a bridge to safety Monday.

Wise County Chief Deputy Russ Cyphers said both deputies quickly put their crisis intervention and mental health training to use as they attempted to de-escalate the situation.

“When it happened, I wasn’t really thinking,” Stallard said. “It was just my training that the sheriff’s office provides us. It took over.”

However, moments after the deputies plead with him “Don’t do it!” the man can be seen on video dropping from the side of the bridge, grabbing hold of the ledge with just his fingertips. Walsh and Stallard quickly rush to the man and each grab hold as he dangled.

Photo: In bodycam footage from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, the fingertips of a man who went over the edge of a bridge can be seen moments before his rescue.

“I honestly don’t know how he did it, being able to hold himself up by his fingertips.” Stallard said. “It felt like an eternity hanging on to him.”

“I actually slipped a couple times,” Walsh said. “Couple times I lost my balance, and I thought I was going to go over with him. I was able to use my knees on the barrier, get my center of gravity down and just hold on to him.”

Walsh said he and Stallard tried to pull the man over themselves, but to no avail.

Town crews from Appalachia arrived just in time, along with other citizens who stopped to help. Together, they were able to pull the man back to safety.

“I just remember him crying, saying ‘thank you,'” Walsh said of the moments after the man was saved. “While we were walking back to Deputy Stallard’s car, I put my hand around him [and] told him we were going to get him some help, and he was very appreciative of it.”

After the rescue, the man was transported to a mental health facility.

Cyphers described the moment as a rare one since similar situations often lead to tragedy.

“This is the first one that I know of that the response was there, the right people were there,” Cyphers said. “We had other people that were close by to aid our deputies.”

Both Walsh and Stallard will receive life-saving medals, and Cyphers said the people who helped them pull the man back onto the bridge were given certificates from the sheriff’s office. Cyphers said the actions of Walsh and Stallard have also boosted morale for the entire Wise County Sheriff’s Office.

“I’m proud of them,” Cyphers said. “I’m proud of the folks we have, and it’s a victory when we can help make a difference in somebody’s life.”

The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can be reached 24/7 by dialing or texting 988. More information can be found at 988lifeline.org.