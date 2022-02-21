BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – 6th Street was quiet on Monday following a busy Sunday night that emerged due to concerns surrounding a decades-old building.

Fire crews responded to 23 6th Street in Bristol, Tennessee after they received calls from neighbors and nearby businesses who reported hearing sounds coming from the building.

Upon arriving on the scene, crews observed the glass on the front windows had burst due to the pressure of the structure settling, and pieces of brick could be seen on the ground. Wooden beams were immediately put in place to prevent further deterioration of the building.

“The crews came in and put up those wood beams in front of the building just to ensure that there are no further issues with the structure condensing or collapsing downward,” said Bristol, Tenn. Director of Community Relations Jon Luttrell.

Dee Curtis, who volunteers at the building adjacent to the property in question said she had heard the noises, but didn’t associate them with the building until she heard the news.

“It kind of alarmed me because when I saw it, I thought wow. I’m down there all the time, I know that building. It concerns me, it does worry me because I don’t want anybody getting hurt,” said Curtis.

According to a release from the city, a structural engineer was on-site Monday to help “determine what steps are needed to ensure the integrity of the structure that resulted in a portion of 6th Street being closed Sunday while shoring measures were completed.”

6th street in Bristol, Tenn. is back open but a structural engineer is set to evaluate this property following reports of crumbling and crackling. Support beams have been put in place for the time being… more tonight on @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/2qfMGxhTyJ — Kelly Grosfield (@KellyGros_WJHL) February 21, 2022

Those temporary beams and the future of the building will be evaluated by the structural engineer. Business owners on 6th Street told News Channel 11 they hope it can be fixed.

David Luther, president of The Natural Health Solutions Center, said he wants all businesses in downtown Bristol to thrive, including this one.

“Hopefully they can shore it up where it will be stable and certainly a lot of these older buildings are really neat and we’d like to keep them,” Luther said.

While the street is back open, the sidewalk in front of the building remains closed. At this time, the safety and wellbeing of surrounding businesses and people passing by is not a concern, but should it become one, city officials will make the necessary adjustments.

Luttrell also hopes the building can be repaired. “No one wants to lose any buildings of historic value by any means. Our biggest priority is just making sure that the surrounding properties and the folks that use the street are safe,” he said.

Luttrell said at this time, the building is stable and there does not appear to be any immediate concern regarding its safety. “The sidewalk in front will remain closed for the time being while the property owner’s engineers continue to evaluate the structure and develop their plans for repair,” he said.

According to documents obtained from the Comptroller of the Treasury’s office, the commercial property was purchased in 2013 for a price of $125,000. Documents indicate the owner of the building is Jones Specialty Marketing.

City officials told News Channel 11 that a private consulting firm occupied the first floor of the building while the owner had plans to develop the upper two floors into residences. News Channel 11 reached out to the building owner for comment on the matter but he did not want to comment at this time.