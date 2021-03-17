‘It actually wouldn’t make them obsolete’: Handgun instructor weighs in on permitless carry bill

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – A bill that would allow Tennesseans to carry a handgun without a permit is advancing through the Tennessee General Assembly, and one handgun permit instructor said she’s concerned.

“As a Tennessean and as a veteran I understand it. I like it,” All American Handgun School Owner and Instructor Rene’ Keplinger said. “I just don’t like the idea of people having no training being able to purchase a gun and carry a gun in public.”

Keplinger’s business in Erwin offers classes for new shooters, handgun carry permits, the enhanced carry permit in the state of Tennessee and self defense classes.

“A lot of people come to class and say, ‘I’m a Tennessean’ and ‘I’m a veteran,’ or ‘I pay my taxes, and I don’t need the government telling me I need a permit.’ I’m just here because I want to carry,” Keplinger said. “I’ll say I agree, but you know some people out there don’t need a gun and this is kind of keeping those people who don’t need a firearm from getting a firearm.”

Tennessee state Rep. William Lamberth spoke about the bill in a Finance, Ways, and Means Committee meeting Wednesday.

“In Tennessee, it’s a crime to carry the gun in between the locations where they’re already lawfully allowed to have it,” Lamberth said. “That’s wrong.”

Keplinger said that even if the bill becomes law in Tennessee, she’ll still have customers because a permit will still be needed when crossing state lines.

“It actually wouldn’t make them obsolete,” Keplinger said. “Anybody who wants to leave the state of Tennessee and feel safe, they’re going to want to get a handgun permit.”

The bill is on the state senate calendar to be discussed Thursday.