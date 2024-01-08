JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee legislators prepare for this year’s legislative session with issues like universal school vouchers, school safety, mental health and gun rights, and abortion.

Lawmakers have made their way to the state capitol and have been in and out of meetings. They said one of the biggest issues of this session is universal school vouchers, providing state money for students to choose to go to private schools.

Representative Tim Hicks (R – Gray) said the vouchers are in the Education Scholarship Freedom Act and are different than the 2019 voucher legislation. He said there’s new money involved in this legislation.

“I think there’s a lot of support and I think there’s still a lot of folks that are having trouble with it,” said Hicks. “I think that it’s a long way from the House floor. I think there’ll be a lot of amendments.”

Senator Jon Lundberg (R – Bristol) told News Channel 11 in November he would sponsor the bill.

“What are they going to do if they want to go to a county school, or a city school, or a private school, or a charter school?” said Lundberg. “Wherever they want to go. They should be able to have that input.”

Hicks said there were issues in the special session in August 2023 that lawmakers weren’t able to get to such as mental health and how it might affect gun rights, and that those topics will come up again this session. That special session was called by Governor Lee after the Covenant School shooting in March 2023.

“There’s certain people, certain folks that have proven that they probably don’t need a gun,” said Hicks. “So, I do believe that will be talked about pretty heavily.”

Representative David Hawk (R – Greeneville) believes there won’t be any legislative movement on gun rights and abortion law exceptions.

“I think there’ll be discussions this legislative session, but I don’t see Tennessee changing the abortion laws away from only allowing abortion to save the life of a mother,” said Hawk.

Legislators are also preparing to set a new state budget.

“The state of Tennessee is in great shape budget-wise, and I do think we’ll tighten our belts just a little bit, but I do believe that Northeast Tennessee will see projects,” said Hicks. “I think we’ll see money coming our way.”

The legislative session begins Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 1 p.m. Eastern time.