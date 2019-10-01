Isaiah 117 House breaks ground on new Sullivan County facility

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Isaiah 117 House held a groundbreaking ceremony on their new facility in Sullivan County on Tuesday.

This will be the organization’s first house in the county.







Isaiah 117 works with foster children, to make sure their transition into their new homes is safe and comfortable.

The new 1,600-square-foot facility will feature a girls’ bedroom, a boys’ bedroom, a bathroom, a laundry room, a kitchen and living room, as well as storage and office space.

That groundbreaking took place on Tuesday at 10 a.m.