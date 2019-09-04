Isaiah 117 House seeking donations for Washington County location

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A non-profit ministry that helps provide a comforting home for children waiting to be placed with a foster family is making progress to open a Washington County facility.

The Isaiah 117 House also recently broke ground on a new facility in Greene County in July.

Photo: WJHL

Their mission is to change the way our state cares for children transitioning into the foster care system.

Thanks to community donations they have a washer and dryer and other items to help make the new project feel like home.

The home is still in need of four new twin mattresses, among other items.

We’re told organizers hope to have the new Isaiah 117 House open by mid-September.

For more information about how to donate, click HERE.

