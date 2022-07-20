CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A non-profit dedicated to helping children in custody the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) raised hundred of thousands of dollars through its annual lemonade stands campaign.

According to a post from Isaiah 117 House on Facebook, the non-profit organization raised $361,590 on July 15 through 650 lemonade stands.

The stands were spread out across all of the counties with an Isaiah 117 presence.

The non-profit, which started in Carter County, aims to give children awaiting foster placement a safe and comfortable place to stay. Children in DCS custody are often taken to one of the department’s offices while they wait to be placed with a foster family, according to the Isaiah 117 House website. The process can often take hours or days.

Isaiah 117 Homes provide a place for the children to stay while also giving them clean clothes, blankets and other essentials. The non-profit has homes spread across six states.