Isaiah 117 House raises $7,000 with lemonade stands

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Volunteers with the Isaiah 117 House set up 14 stands throughout Greeneville on Saturday to raise awareness to their mission in homing foster children.
The lemonade stands accepted donations, and a total of $7,000 was raised.
The 14 stand locations included Emma James Boutique, Lowe’s, and Creamy Cup, and each stand also offered children gifts and baked goods along with the fresh-squeezed lemonade.
Gwyn Southerland, the Greene County Isaiah 117 House coordinator, organized Saturday’s event.