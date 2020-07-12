Isaiah 117 House raises $7,000 with lemonade stands

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Volunteers with the Isaiah 117 House set up 14 stands throughout Greeneville on Saturday to raise awareness to their mission in homing foster children.

The lemonade stands accepted donations, and a total of $7,000 was raised.





Photo courtesy of Brittany Ricker

The 14 stand locations included Emma James Boutique, Lowe’s, and Creamy Cup, and each stand also offered children gifts and baked goods along with the fresh-squeezed lemonade.

Gwyn Southerland, the Greene County Isaiah 117 House coordinator, organized Saturday’s event.