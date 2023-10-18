ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities non-profit that works to care for foster children awaiting placement is planning an expansion with the help of Eastman Credit Union.

Isaiah 117 House announced Wednesday that a groundbreaking ceremony will be held Nov. 1 at the organization’s resource center in Elizabethton. The non-profit plans to expand with a new, national training center and meeting space.

According to a release from Isaiah 117 House, construction will begin after the ceremony on the new Eastman Credit Union Training Center. Construction of the center will be completed in three phases.

The building will also host community training events. Isaiah 117 House leadership said Preston Construction will take the lead on the creation of the nearly 2,000-square-foot project.

“We are so grateful to Eastman Credit Union for coming alongside us as we seek to change the way foster care begins, everywhere”, Isaiah 117 founder and executive director Ronda Paulson stated in the release.

The release states the project is expected to be complete by summer 2024.

Isaiah 117 House began in 2018 with one home in Carter County. The goal was to provide a safe and comfortable place for children in the foster system who have not yet been placed in a proper home. Since then, the organization has grown to more than 50 locations across 12 states.