JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Lemonade stands will be set up across several Northeast Tennessee counties this weekend as part of an annual fundraiser for Isaiah 117 House.

The organization houses children awaiting foster care placement. Locally, there are Isaiah 117 houses in Carter, Greene, Sullivan and Washington counties.

For Isaiah 117’s annual lemonade fundraiser, businesses and properties across the region open donation-only lemonade stands.

You can find some of the local lemonade stand locations by county below:

Carter County

Saturday 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. — At Diggy Donuts at the Lowe’s in Elizabethton

Greene County

More than 30 lemonade stands will be set up around the county. Click here to see where.

Sullivan County

Saturday 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. — Kingsport Farmers Market

Saturday — Sleep Cheap Bristol

Sunday — Discovery Church in Bristol (before and after each service)

Washington County TN